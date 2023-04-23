TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m.;CBSSN;Formula E: Round 8 (Berlin) (tape)
12 p.m.;FOX;NASCAR Cup: GEICO 500 (Talladega)
10 p.m.;CNBC;AMA Supercross: Round 14 (East Rutherford, N.J.) (tape)
BOWLING
9 a.m.;FOX;PBA: WSOB PBA World Champ.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.;CBSSN;Army at Navy
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Purdue at Maryland
10 a.m.;ESPN2;Vanderbilt at Tennessee
11 a.m.;BTN;Minnesota at Illinois
12 p.m.;ESPNU;S. Illinois at Indiana St.
People are also reading…
4 p.m.;PAC12;UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;ACCN;ACC Tour.: Pitt at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.;ACCN;ACC Tour.: Duke at Louisville
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;BTN;Northwestern at Michigan
9:30 a.m.;ESPN;Auburn at Alabama
12 p.m.;PAC12;Utah at Washington
12 p.m.;PAC12A;Arizona at Oregon
1 p.m.;ACCN;Louisville at Virginia
2 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona St. at UCLA
4 p.m.;SECN;Florida at Tennessee
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;SECN;SEC Tour.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN;SEC Tour.
CYCLING
6 a.m.;CNBC;UCI: La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles
7 a.m.;CNBC;UCI: Liege–Bastogne–Liege, 160.6 miles
FISHING
5 a.m.;FS1;2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite (Columbia, S.C.)
GOLF
10 a.m.;CW;LIV: Adelaide, Australia
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: Zurich Classic
12 p.m.;CBS;PGA: Zurich Classic
12 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Chevron Champ.
1 p.m.;GOLF;Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic
1 p.m.;NBC;LPGA: Chevron Champ.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
10 a.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: U.S. vs. Finland (Group B)
MLB BASEBALL
9:05 a.m.;PEACK;Colorado at Philadelphia
10:30 a.m.;MLBN;Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
1:10 p.m.;BSAZ;San Diego at Arizona
4 p.m.;ESPN;NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.;ABC;Cleveland at New York (Game 4)
12:30 p.m.;ABC;Sacramento at Golden State (Game 4)
4 p.m.;TNT;Boston at Atlanta (Game 4)
6:30 p.m.;TNT;Denver at Minnesota (Game 4)
NHL HOCKEY
10 a.m.;TNT;Carolina at NY Islanders (Game 4)
12:30 p.m.;TNT;Boston at Florida (Game 4)
3:30 p.m.;TBS;Dallas at Minnesota (Game 4)
6 p.m.;TBS;Edmonton at Los Angeles (Game 4)
RODEO
10 a.m.;CBS;PBR: Great Northwest Invitational
RUGBY (MEN)
11:30 a.m.;FS1;MLR: Houston at New York
SOCCER (MEN)
6 a.m.;USA;Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
1:30 p.m.;FS1;MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United
6 p.m.;FS2;Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka), WTA (Stuttgart)
USFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.;NBC;New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh
4 p.m.;FS1;Michigan vs. Philadelphia
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.;ESPN;Houston at Arlington
4 p.m.;ESPN2;Vegas at Seattle
RADIO:
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.;1450-AM;Tucson at Coachella Valley (Game 3)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.;1290-AM;Utah at Arizona
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;1490-AM;San Diego at Arizona
4 p.m.;1490-AM;NY Mets at San Francisco
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)