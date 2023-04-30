TV
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.;ESPN;Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix
8 a.m.;FS1;NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400
12:30 p.m.;NBC;NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
7 a.m.;NBATV;SLAC vs. CFV-Beira
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m;SECN;Auburn at South Carolina
Noon;ESPN2;Florida St. at Notre Dame
Noon;SECN;Kentucky at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.;ACCN;Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.; ACCN;ACC Championship
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m;BTN;Minnesota at Ohio St.
9:30 a.m.;ESPN;LSU at Alabama
10 a.m;ESPN2;Tennessee at Arkansas
11 a.m.;BTN;Nebraska at Northwestern
11 a.m.;ESPNU;Indiana at Michigan
11 a.m.;PAC12;UCLA at Utah
3 p.m.;SECN;Missouri at Texas A&M
GOLF
10 a.m.;CW;LIV Golf League: Final Round (Taped)
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round
Noon;CBS; PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round
Noon;GOLF;PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round
3 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.;NHLN;World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game
10 a.m.;NHLN;World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game
MLB
9:05 a.m.;PEACOCK;Chicago Cubs at Miami
Noon;BSAZ;Arizona at Colorado
1 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: San Francisco-San Diego OR St. Louis-LA Dodgers
4 p.m.;ESPN;Philadelphia at Houston
4 p.m.;ESPN2;Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA PLAYOFFS
10 a.m.;ABC;Miami at New York, Game 1
12:30 p.m.;ABC;Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.;TNT;Florida at Boston, Game 7
6 p.m;TNT;Seattle at Colorado, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m.;CBSSN;Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli
6 a.m.;USA;EPL: Manchester City at Fulham
8:30 a.m.;USA;EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
6 p.m.;FS1;MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC
USFL FOOTBALL
9 a.m.;NBC;Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia
1 p.m.;FOX;New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
Noon;ESPN;Seattle at D.C.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;1290-AM;Arizona at Oregon State
MLB
Noon;1490-AM;Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m.;1490-AM;Philadelphia at Houston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)