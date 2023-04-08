TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.;FS2;AFL: Hawthorn at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.;FOX;NASCAR Cup: Food City Dirt Race (Bristol)
10 p.m.;CNBC;AMA Supercross: Round 14 (Glendale) (tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Rutgers at Maryland
9 a.m.;SECN;Kentucky at Georgia
12 p.m.;ESPNU;Kansas at West Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.;PAC12;Stanford at Southern Cal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ACCN;Boston College at Georgia Tech
9 a.m.;BTN;Nebraska at Maryland
11 a.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh at North Carolina
11 a.m.;BTN;Illinois at Michigan
12 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
1 p.m.;ESPN2;Kentucky at Mississippi
CYCLING
6 a.m.;CNBC;UCI: Paris to Roubaix, 159.6 miles (tape)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;CBS;PGA: The Masters (third round)
11 a.m.;CBS;PGA: The Masters (fourth round)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
12 p.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: U.S. vs. Czechia (Group A)
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: NYY at BAL or BOS at DET
1:10 p.m.;BSAZX;LA Dodgers at Arizona
1:30 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: TOR at LAA or KC at SF
4 p.m.;ESPN;San Diego at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
10:15 a.m.;ESPN;Atlanta at Boston
12:30 p.m.;BSAZ;LA Clippers at Phoenix
12:35 p.m.;ESPN;Utah at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;ESPNU;Final: RGV at Delaware (Gm. 3: if necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.;TNT;Boston at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.;TNT;Colorado at Anaheim
RODEO
2 p.m.;CBSSN;PBR: Gem State Bucking Battle
RUGBY
11 a.m.;CNBC;HSBC: World Sevens Series, Final Day (tape)
SOCCER (MEN)
6 a.m. ;USA;Premier: Crystal Palace at Leeds United
5 p.m.;FS1;Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna
7 p.m.;FS1;Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez
TENNIS
8 a.m.;TENNIS;WTA (Charleston) (doubles final)
10:30 a.m.;TENNIS;WTA (Charleston) (singles final)
2 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Monte Carlo) (Mon.)
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.;ABC;Houston at San Antonio
4 p.m.;ESPN2;D.C. at Seattle
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.;1490-AM;San Diego at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;1490-AM;LA Clippers at Phoenix
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)