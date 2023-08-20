TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Menards: Dutch Boy 100
Noon, USA — NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling at The Glen
1 p.m., FOX — NHRA Nationals
BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 a.m., FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — The Manhattan Beach Open
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m., ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh
Noon, PAC12 — Georgia at USC
2 p.m., PAC12 — Portland at UCLA
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: B.C. at Saskatchewan
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World, final round
9 a.m., GOLF — PGA: BMW Championship, final round
11 a.m., CBS — PGA: BMW Championship, final round
Noon, GOLF — U.S Men’s Amateur, championship match
1 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Shaw Charity Classic, final round
1 p.m., NBC — U.S Men’s Amateur, championship match
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
6 a.m., ESPN — Santiago de Veraguas, Panama vs. TBD
8 a.m., ESPN — Smithfield, R.I. vs. TBD
10 a.m., ESPN — Tijuana, Mexico vs. TBD
11 a.m., ABC — Fargo, N.D. vs. TBD
MLB
10:05 a.m., NBCPK — Seattle at Houston
10:30 a.m., MLBN — Boston-NY Yankees OR San Francisco-Atlanta
4 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington
NFL PRESEASON
4:05 p.m., NFLN — New Orleans at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m., USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
8:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham
4:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S WORLD CUP)
3 a.m., FOX — Spain vs. England, final
11 a.m., FOX — Spain vs. England, final (taped)
SOFTBALL
11 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
9 a.m., TEN — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA
1:30 p.m., TEN — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 a.m., CNBC — World Championships: Day 2
7:30 a.m., CNBC — World Championships: Day 2
9 a.m., NBC — World Championships: Day 2
WNBA
Noon, NBATV — Dallas at Washington
2 p.m., NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
4 p.m., NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Philadelphia vs. Washington
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)