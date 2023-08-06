AUTO RACING
8 a.m. USA IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: IMSA SportsCar Weekend
9:30 a.m. NBC NTT IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
11:30 a.m. USA NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400
12 p.m. NBC FIM MotoGP: Round 9 (Tape)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. ESPN2 AVP Gold Series: Atlanta Open
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m. CBSSN Ottawa at Saskatchewan
GOLF
5 a.m. GOLF LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
10 a.m. CW LIV: Final Round, Old White at The Greenbrier
10 a.m. GOLF PGA: Wyndham Championship
12 p.m. CBS PGA: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
3 p.m. GOLF Korn Ferry: Utah Championship, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m. NBC USGA: The U.S. Classic
LACROSSE (MEN)
10 a.m. ABC PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m. ESPN World Series: Southeast Regional Semis.
2 p.m. ESPN World Series: Southwest Regional Semis.
MLB
9:05 a.m. NBCP Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
10:30 a.m. MLBN NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
11 a.m. DBAX Arizona at Minnesota
1:30 p.m. MLBN Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland
4 p.m. ESPN LA Dodgers at San Diego
4 p.m. ESPN2 LA Dodgers at San Diego
RUGBY
3:30 p.m. FS1 Premier Sevens: Championship
SOCCER (MEN)
7:55 a.m. ESPN Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
12:30 a.m. FS1 England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16 (Mon.)
3:30 a.m. FS1 Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16 (Mon.)
SOFTBALL
11 a.m. ESPN2 Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle
TENNIS
9 a.m. TEN ATP: Washington, Men’s Doubles Final
11:30 a.m. TEN WTA: Washington, Women’s Singles Final
2 p.m. TEN ATP: Los Cabos, Final
TRIATHLON
10 a.m. CNBC PTO Tour: The U.S. Open (Tape)
WNBA
12 p.m. ABC Las Vegas at New York
RADIO
MLB
11 a.m. 1490-AM Arizona at Minnesota
4 p.m. 1490-AM LA Dodgers at San Diego
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish