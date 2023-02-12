Sunday, February 12, 2023
TV
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC;Monster Energy AMA Supercross
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10 a.m.;ESPN2;Temple at Memphis
11 a.m.;CBS;Michigan St. at Ohio St.
11 a.m.;FS1;Iowa at Minnesota
12 p.m.;BTN;Purdue at Northwestern
2 p.m.;ESPN;SMU at Wichita St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.;ACCN;Boston College at North Carolina
10 a.m.;ESPNU;Rhode Island at VCU
11 a.m.;SECN;Florida at Georgia
12 p.m.;ACCN;Florida St. at Virginia Tech
12 p.m.;ESPN;LSU at South Carolina
12 p.m.;ESPN2;Houston at South Florida
12 p.m.;ESPNU;Oklahoma at Kansas St.
12 p.m.;PAC12;Stanford at Arizona St.
12 p.m.;PAC12;California at Arizona
1 p.m.;FS1;Rutgers at Iowa
1 p.m.;SECN;Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.;ACCN;Syracuse at Notre Dame
2 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon at UCLA
3 p.m.;SECN;Auburn at Alabama
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.;BTN;Northwestern at Purdue
FIBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;NBATV;FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Third-Place Game (Taped)
6:30 p.m.;NBATV;FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Final (Taped)
FIGURE SKATING
9:30 a.m.;E!;ISU: Four Continents Championships (Taped)
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open
3 p.m.;CBS;PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.;FS2;NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;ABC;Memphis at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.;FOX;Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.;NHLN;San Jose at Washington
RODEO
10 a.m.;CBS;PBR: The Express Ranches Classic (Taped)
12 p.m.;CBSSN;PBR: The Express Ranches Classic (Taped)
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN;The American Rodeo: The American Contender (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN)
1 p.m.;CNBC;Six Nations: Italy at England (Taped)
SKIING
11 a.m.;CNBC;FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup (Taped)
12 p.m.;NBC;FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup (Taped)
1 p.m.;NBC;FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.;USA;Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
9:30 a.m.;USA;Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
10 a.m.;CBSSN;Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus
5:50 p.m.;FS2;CONCACAF U-17: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Montpellier Final) and WTA (Abu Dhabi Final)
12 p.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Dallas Final)
3 p.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Cordoba Final)
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.;1400-AM;California at Arizona
NFL
4:30 p.m.; 1290-AM; Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)