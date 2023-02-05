TV/radio best bets
TV
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m. NHLN 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. FOX NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum
6 p.m. FOX NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum
BOWLING
12 p.m. FOX PBA: U.S Open
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10 a.m. ESPNU La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
10 a.m. FS1 DePaul at Seton Hall
10 a.m. USA Fordham at Richmond
11 a.m. CBS Ohio St. at Michigan
2:30 p.m. BTN Penn St. at Nebraska
People are also reading…
4 p.m. ESPN2 Houston at Temple
4 p.m. ESPNU California at Utah
4:30 p.m. BTN Northwestern at Wisconsin
5 p.m. FS1 Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m. ACCN Georgia Tech at Miami
10 a.m. BTN Iowa at Penn St.
10 a.m. ESPN2 North Carolina at Louisville
10 a.m. FOX South Carolina at UConn
11 a.m. SECN Georgia at Vanderbilt
12 p.m. ACCN Virginia at Pittsburgh
12 p.m. ESPN2 LSU at Texas A&M
12 p.m. ESPNU Kansas St. at Texas Tech
12 p.m. FS1 Indiana at Purdue
1 p.m. PAC12 Arizona at USC
1 p.m. PAC12 Stanford at Washington
1 p.m. SECN Arkansas at Auburn
2 p.m. ACCN Clemson at Wake Forest
2 p.m. ESPN2 Ohio St. at Maryland
2 p.m. ESPNU Florida at Mississippi
3 p.m. PAC12 Utah at Oregon
3 p.m. SECN Alabama at Missouri
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m. BTN Illinois at Michigan St.
GOLF
11 a.m. GOLF PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 p.m. CBS PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia at New York
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. ABC 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games (Also ESPN)
RODEO
10 a.m. CBS PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic
3 p.m. CBSSN PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic
RUGBY (MEN)
8 a.m. CNBC Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m. USA Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
9:30 a.m. NBC Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. CBSSN Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
6 p.m. FS2 Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. TENNIS Lyon-WTA: Hua Hin-WTA Final
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m. 1400-AM Arizona at USC
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)