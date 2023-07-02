TV
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.;ESPN;Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix
8 a.m.;CBSSN;FIM Motocross: The MX2
9 p.m.;CBSSN;FIM Motocross: The MXGP
11 a.m.;USA;IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
2:30 p.m.;NBC;NASCAR Cup: Grant Park 220
11 p.m.;CNBC;AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5 (taped)
CYCLING
11 p.m.;USA;Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
9:05 a.m.;PEACK;Minnesota at Baltimore
10:30 a.m.;MLBN;Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta
1 p.m.;BSAZ;Arizona at LA Angels
1:30 p.m.;MLBN;Tampa Bay at Seattle
2:30 p.m.;ESPN;2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show
4 p.m.;ESPN;San Francisco at NY Mets
GOLF
10 a.m.;CW;LIV: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama (taped)
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
11 a.m.;NBC;Champions: U.S. Senior Open
12 p.m.;CBS;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
RUGBY (MENS)
3 p.m.;FS2;MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MENS)
1 p.m.;FOX;MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United
4 p.m.;FOX;CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Trinidad & Tobago (Group A)
4 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts & Nevis (Group A)
6 p.m.;FS2;CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Haiti (Group B)
6:30 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Qatar (Group B)
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
10 a.m.;ABC;Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up (taped)
SWIMMING
9 a.m.;NBC;U.S. Nat’l Champs.: Qualifier Finals (taped)
11 a.m.;CNBC;U.S. Nat’l Champs.: Qualifier Finals (taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.;ESPN;ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round (Mon.)
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.;CNBC;IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: BAUHAUS-Galan
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;ABC;Washington at Dallas
3 p.m.;CBSSN;New York at Seattle
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m.;1490-AM;Arizona at LA Angels
4 p.m.;1490-AM;San Francisco at NY Mets
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)