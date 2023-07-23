TV
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula 1: Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix
11:30 a.m., NBC — IndyCar: Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250
11:30 a.m., USA — NASCAR Cup: Pocono 400
1 p.m., FOX — NHRA Northwest Nationals
BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Big 3 League, Week 5
Noon, ESPNU — TBT Tournament, third round
2 p.m., ESPNU — TBT Tournament, third round
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Ottawa at Calgary
CYCLING
5 a.m., CNBC — Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
7:10 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, final stage
2 p.m., NBC — Tour de France, final stage (taped)
GOLF
1 a.m., USA — DP/PGA: The Open Championship, final round
4 a.m., GOLF — Ladies European: La Sella Open, final round
4 a.m., NBC — DP/PGA: The Open Championship, final round
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA: Barracuda Championship, final round
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
11:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
MLB
9:05 a.m., NBCPK — San Diego at Detroit
10:30 a.m., DBAX — Arizona at Cincinnati
10:30 a.m. MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
4 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 a.m., CBSSN — Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham
4 p.m., FS1 — Leagues Cup: Atlas at NY City FC
6 p.m., FS1 — Leagues Cup: Puebla at Minnesota United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S WORLD CUP)
12:30 a.m., FS1 — Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin
3 a.m., FOX — France vs. Jamaica, Group F
11 p.m., FS1 — Italy vs. Argentina, Group G (Mon.)
1:30 a.m., FS1 — Germany vs. Morocco, Group H (Mon.)
TENNIS
2:30 a.m., TEN — ATP, WTA finals
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m., CNBC — London Diamond League (taped)
WNBA
10 a.m., CBS — Phoenix at Washington
Noon, NBATV — Indiana at New York
X GAMES
10 a.m., ABC — Day 3
RADIO
MLB
10:30 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Cincinnati
4 p.m., 1490-AM — NY Mets at Boston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV, also available on MLB.TV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)