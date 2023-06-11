TV
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR: Toyota/Save Mart 350
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m., ESPN — Wake Forest at Alabama, Game 2
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Virginia, Game 3
9 a.m., ESPNU — Super Regional, TBD
Noon, ESPN — Super Regional, TBD
Noon, ESPN2 — Super Regional, TBD
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Regional, TBD
3 p.m., ESPNU — Super Regional, TBD
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Regional, TBD
FOOTBALL
11 a.m., NBC — USFL: Birmingham vs. Houston
4 p.m., FOX — USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World/Ladies European Tour, final round
10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA: The RBC Canadian Open, final round
11:30 a.m., CBS — PGA: The RBC Canadian Open, final round
11:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round
2 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, final round
5 p.m., GOLF — Champions: American Family Insurance, final round
MLB
8:35 a.m., PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit
10:30 a.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
4 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m., FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC
1:45 p.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, final
4 p.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea
7 p.m., FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando
TENNIS
2:30 a.m., TEN — French Open, women’s doubles final
6 a.m., NBC — French Open, men’s singles final
WNBA
10 a.m., ABC — Dallas at New York
Noon, ABC — Washington at Seattle
2 p.m., CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana
RADIO
MLB
8:30 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Detroit
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Boston at NY Yankees
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)