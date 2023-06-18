TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m., ABC — Formula 1: Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix
10:30 a.m., CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix
10:30 a.m., USA — NTT IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix
FOOTBALL
1 p.m., FS1 — USFL: New Orleans vs. Houston
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Hamilton at Toronto
4 p.m., FOX — USFL: Philadelphia at Michigan
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — Virginia vs. TCU
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida vs. Oral Roberts
GOLF
10 a.m., NBC — PGA: U.S. Open, final round
11 a.m., CBS — LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round
MLB
10:05 a.m., PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
10:30 a.m., MLBN — St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
1 p.m., BSAZ — Cleveland at Arizona
1:30 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
4 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m., FOX — UEFA Nations: Croatia vs. Spain, final
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m., CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
10 a.m., ESPNU; — Team Filler vs. Team Taylor
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Team Leach vs. Team Taylor
TENNIS
3 a.m., TEN — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, finals
WNBA
9 a.m., CBS — Phoenix at New York
1 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
6 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Cleveland at Arizona
4 p.m., 1490-AM — NY Yankees at Boston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)