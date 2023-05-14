TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUTO RACING
12 p.m. FS1 NASCAR: Goodyear 400
BOWLING
10 a.m. FOX PBA: Players Championship Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. ESPN2 Penn St. at Nebraska
9 a.m. ACCN Miami at Pittsburgh
9 a.m. BTN Minnesota at Maryland
10 a.m. SECN Georgia at Missouri
12 p.m. ACCN Clemson at Virginia Tech
12 p.m. BTN Northwestern at Michigan
12 p.m. PAC12 Arizona at Stanford
1 p.m. SECN Alabama at Texas A&M
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 a.m. ESPNU Bryant at Johns Hopkins
11:30 a.m. ESPNU Michigan at Cornell
2 p.m. ESPNU Delaware at Duke
4:30 p.m. ESPNU Princeton at Penn State
COLLEGE ROWING
9 a.m. PAC12 Women’s Championship
9:50 a.m. PAC12N Men’s Championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. ESPN2 NCAA Selection Show
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. PAC12N Pac-12 Championships
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. ESPNU NCAA Championship
FOOTBALL
9 a.m. NBC USFL: New Jersey vs. Philadelphia
12 p.m. FOX USFL: Memphis at New Orleans
GOLF
4:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour: Soudal Open, final round
10 a.m. CW LIV, final round
10 a.m. GOLF PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round
12 p.m. CBS PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round
12 p.m. GOLF PGA: Regions Tradition, final round
2 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. NHLN Norway vs. Switzerland
10 a.m. NHLN Sweden vs. Austria
MLB
8:30 a.m. PEACOCK; LA Angels at Cleveland
10:30 a.m. MLBN Atlanta-Toronto OR Cincinnati-Miami
1:10 p.m. BSAZ San Francisco at Arizona
4 p.m. ESPN St. Louis at Boston
NBA PLAYOFFS
12:30 p.m. ABC Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. ESPN Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6
RODEO
10 a.m. CBS PBR: World Finals, Top 15
12 p.m. CBSSN PBR: World Finals, Day 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m. USA Manchester City at Everton
8:30 a.m. USA Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m. 1290-AM Arizona at Stanford
MLB
1:10 p.m. 1490-AM San Francisco at Arizona
4 p.m. 1490-AM St. Louis at Boston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)