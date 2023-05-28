TV
AUTO RACING
4:30 a.m., ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix
9:30 a.m., NBC — IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500
3 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m., ESPN2 — ACC championship
9 a.m., ESPNN — American Athletic championship
11 a.m., CBSSN — Conference USA championship
Noon, BTN — Big Ten championship
Noon, SECN — SEC championship
3 p.m., ESPNU — Big 12 championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPN — NCAA final: Boston College vs. Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TBD, TBD — Super Regional Game 3s (if nec.)
FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m., USA — USFL: Houston at Memphis
2:30 p.m., FS1 — USFL: Michigan vs. New Jersey
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, final round
10 a.m., CW — LIV Golf League, final round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
Noon, CBS — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
Noon, GOLF — PGA Champions, final round
1 p.m., NBC — PGA Champions, final round
3:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match Play finals
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 a.m., NHLN — World Championship: Bronze-Medal Game
10 a.m., NHLN — World Championship: Gold-Medal Game
MLB
8:35 a.m., PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay
10:30 a.m., MLBN — St. Louis-Cleveland OR Texas-Baltimore
1 p.m., BSAZ — Boston at Arizona
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Miami at LA Angels (JIP)
4 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m., USA — EPL: Bournemouth at Everton
9 a.m., CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio
10:50 a.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Iraq vs. England
Noon, FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City
5:30 p.m., FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:55 p.m., FS2 — U-20: United States vs. Jamaica
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, first round
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, first round
2 a.m., (Mon.) TEN — French Open, first round
3 a.m., (Mon.) TEN — French Open, first round
WNBA
Noon, NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta
3 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at Chicago
6 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Boston at Arizona
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Philadelphia at Atlanta
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)