TV/Radio Best Bets
TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. ABC Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
2 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400
BOWLING
9 a.m. FS1 PBA: Players Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. SECN South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
9 a.m. ESPNU NCAA Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
9 a.m. CBSSN Army vs. Loyola (Md.)
9 a.m. ESPN2 Yale vs. Princeton
6:30 p.m. ESPNU NCAA Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
7 a.m. ESPNU Binghamton at Albany
9 a.m. FS2 Denver at UConn
6 p.m. ESPNU Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m. ACCN Louisville at Florida St.
9 a.m. BTN Michigan State at Indiana
9 a.m. SECN Mississippi St. at Auburn
11 a.m. ACCN NC State at Pittsburgh
11 a.m. BTN Michigan at Minnesota
11 a.m. ESPN2 Florida at Kentucky
Noon PAC12 Arizona St. at Oregon St.
1 p.m. PAC12 Washington at Stanford
2 p.m. PAC12A Cal at Arizona
3 p.m.:PAC12 Utah at Oregon
FOOTBALL
9 a.m. NBC USFL: New Orleans vs. New Jersey
12:30 p.m. FS1 Pittsburgh at Birmingham
GOLF
4:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour, final round
10 a.m. GOLF PGA Tour, final round
Noon CBS PGA Tour, final round
Noon GOLF PGA Tour Champions, final round
3 p.m. GOLF LPGA Tour, final round
MLB
8:30 a.m. NBC Baltimore at Atlanta
1 p.m. MLBN Houston-Seattle or Milwaukee-San Francisco
1:10 p.m. BSAZ Washington at Arizona
4 p.m. ESPN LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
12:30 p.m. ESPN Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
5 p.m. TNT Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL PLAYOFFS
12:30 p.m. TBS Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
3:30 p.m. TBS Toronto at Florida, Game 3
6:30 p.m. TBS Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
6 a.m. USA Leeds United at Manchester City
8:30 a.m. FS1 Arsenal at Newcastle United
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. TEN —WTA: Madrid, Doubles Final
9:30 a.m. TEN ATP: Madrid, Singles Final
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. 1290-AM Air Force at Arizona
MLB
1:10 p.m. 1490-AM Washington at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
5 p.m. 1490-AM Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)