TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m., NBC — FIM MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix
Noon, NBC — IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Noon, USA — NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, final
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m., PAC12 — Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m., ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech
11 a.m., PAC12 — Colgate at Colorado
12:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
1 p.m., PAC12 — Kansas at Washington St.
2:30 p.m., ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville
3 p.m., SECN — Clemson at Georgia
4 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m., ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville
CYCLING
6 a.m., CNBC — Vuelta a España, Stage 15
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: Horizon Irish Open, final round
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship, final round
2 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Ascension Charity Classic, final round
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon, ABC — PLL Playoffs: Redwoods vs. Archers
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Miami at Philadelphia
Noon, DBAX — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels
5 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco
NFL
10 a.m., CBS — Cincinnati at Cleveland
10 a.m., FOX — Arizona at Washington
1:25 p.m., CBS — Las Vegas at Denver
1:25 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Chicago
5:20 p.m., NBC — Dallas at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m., FS2 — Euro Qualifying: N. Ireland at Kazakhstan
8:50 a.m., FS2 — Euro Qualifying: Denmark at Finland
11:30 a.m., FS1 — Euro Qualifying: Poland at Albania
TENNIS
10 a.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s doubles final
1 p.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s singles final
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m., NBC — 5th Avenue Mile
WNBA
10 a.m., CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut
10 a.m., NBATV — Washington at New York
Noon, ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
RADIO
NFL
10 a.m., 1450-AM — Arizona at Washington
10 a.m., 1490-AM — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
1:25 p.m., 1490-AM — Green Bay at Chicago
5:20 p.m., 1490-AM — Dallas at NY Giants
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)