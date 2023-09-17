TV
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m., BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m., PAC12 — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’)
11 a.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
Noon, PAC12 — Montana at Oregon St.
6 p.m., PAC12 — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
People are also reading…
10 a.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
11 a.m., FS1 — Oregon at Marquette
Noon, ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida
1 p.m., ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College
4 p.m., BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska
CYCLING
9 a.m., CNBC — Vuelta a España, final stage
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: BMW PGA Championship, final round
10:30 a.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open, final round
1 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Sanford International, final round
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA: Fortinet Championship, final round
MLB
10:30 a.m., MLBN — Boston-Toronto OR Texas-Cleveland
1:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle (JIP)
4 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL
10 a.m., CBS — Las Vegas at Buffalo
1:05 p.m., FOX — NY Giants at Arizona
1:25 p.m., CBS — NY Jets at Dallas
5:20 p.m., NBC — Miami at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m., USA — EPL: Chelsea at Bournemouth
8:30 a.m., USA — EPL: Arsenal at Everton
8:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago
TENNIS
5 a.m., TEN — Davis Cup Finals, group stage
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon CNBC — Prefontaine Classic — Day 2
1 p.m. NBC — Prefontaine Classic — Day 2
WNBA PLAYOFFS
10 a.m,. ESPN — Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2
Noon, ABC — Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL
10 a.m., 1490-AM — Baltimore at Cincinnati
1:25 p.m., 1490-AM — NY Jets at Dallas
5:20 p.m., 1290-AM — Miami at New England
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — Joined in progress
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)