TV/radio best bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m. FS2 Sydney at Richmond (Fri.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m. ACCN Miami at North Carolina
4 p.m. SECN Kentucky at LSU
5 p.m. ESPNU Missouri at Texas A&M
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
12 p.m. ESPN2 NCAA Champ.
6 p.m. ESPN2 NCAA Champ.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
3 p.m. BTN Johns Hopkins at Michigan
5 p.m. BTN Maryland at Penn St.
GOLF
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: RBC Heritage
4 p.m. GOLF LPGA: LOTTE Championship
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. FS2 NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
10:30 a.m. NHLN U.S. vs. Germany
2 p.m. NHLN Canada vs. Sweden
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m. MLBN Boston at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Baltimore
4 p.m. MLBN Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Toronto
7 p.m. MLBN Milwaukee at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m. ESPN St. Louis at Dallas
7 p.m. BSAZ Vancouver at Arizona
7:30 p.m. ESPN Vegas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
11:55 a.m. CBSSN UEFA Europa League: TBA
7 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF: Motagua at Tigres
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS ATP (Monte Carlo) (Fri.)
RADIO
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)