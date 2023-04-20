TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.;SECN;Arkansas at Georgia
4:30 p.m.;ESPNU;Florida at South Carolina
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.;PAC12;USC at UCLA
2 p.m.;PAC12;USC vs. Loyola Marymount
4 p.m.;PAC12;Loyola Marymount at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU;North Carolina at Duke
3 p.m.;BTN;Ohio St. at Rutgers
4 p.m.;ACCN;Boston College at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
People are also reading…
4 p.m.;ESPN2;Florida St. at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.;ESPN2;Oklahoma St. at Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Chevron Champ.
12 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: Zurich Classic
8 p.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Champ.
HOCKEY (MEN)
7 a.m.;NHLN;U.S. vs. Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.;MLBN;Minnesota at Boston
1:30 p.m.;MLBN;LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.;MLBN;LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.;MLBN;NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.;TNT;Philadelphia at Brooklyn (Game 3)
7 p.m.;TNT;Sacramento at Golden State (Game 3)
7:30 p.m;BSAZ;Phoenix at LA Clippers (Game 3)
7:30 p.m.;NBATV;Phoenix at LA Clippers (Game 3)
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.;ESPN;Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 2)
4:30 p.m.;TBS;NY Rangers at New Jersey (Game 2)
6:30 p.m.;ESPN;Seattle at Colorado (Game 2)
7 p.m.;TBS;Winnipeg at Vegas (Game 2)
RADIO
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Philadelphia at Brooklyn (Game 3)
7:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Phoenix at LA Clippers (Game 3)
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)