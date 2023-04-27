TV
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8 a.m. NBATV SLAC vs. Cape Town
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m. ACCN Miami at Louisville
4 p.m. SECN Mississippi St. at Tennessee
5 p.m. ESPNU Texas A&M at Arkansas
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL PAC-12 TOURN. (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
10:15 a.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
12 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
1:45 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
3:30 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
5:15 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Second Round
GOLF
12:30 p.m. GOLF PGA: Mexican Open
3:30 p.m. GOLF LPGA: JM Eagle LA Champ.
9 p.m. GOLF DP World Tour: Korea Champ.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
6 a.m. NHLN Finland vs. Slovakia
9 a.m. NHLN Sweden vs. Latvia
MLB
9 a.m. MLBN Miami-Atlanta OR LA Dodgers-Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m. MLBN St. Louis-San Francisco OR San Diego-Chi. Cubs
3:30 p.m. MLBN Baltimore-Detroit OR Tampa Bay-Chi. White Sox
6:30 p.m. MLBN NY Yankees-Texas OR Tampa Bay-Chi. White Sox
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m. TNT Boston at Atlanta, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
5 p.m. ABC Round 1
5 p.m. ESPN Round 1
5 p.m. NFLN Round 1
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. TBS Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5
4:30 p.m. ESPN2 NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 5
7 p.m. ESPN2 Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
11:45 a.m. USA Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
12 p.m. CBSSN Italian Cup: Cremonese at Fiorentina
RADIO
NFL DRAFT
4 p.m. 1490-AM Round 1
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)