TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. FS2 Geelong at Collingwood (Fri.)
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. ESPN SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio
CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. CBSSN Winnipeg at Edmonton
FISHING
1 p.m. CBSSN SFC: White Marlin Open
GOLF
3 a.m. USA LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, First Round
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
3 p.m. GOLF USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16
3 a.m. USA LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round (Fri.)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m. ESPN2 World Series: Regional Semi., Whitestown, Ind.
12 p.m. ESPN World Series: Regional, Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m. ESPN2 World Series: Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m. ESPN World Series: Regional, Bristol, Conn.
6 p.m. ESPN2 World Series: Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. ESPN World Series: Game 15, Greenville, N.C.
2 p.m. ESPN World Series: Game 16, Greenville, N.C.
MLB
9:30 a.m. MLBN Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m. MLBN Toronto at Cleveland
3:30 p.m. MLBN St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m. MLBN Colorado at LA Dodgers
NFL (PRESEASON)
4 p.m. NFLN Houston at New England
7 p.m. NFLN Minnesota at Seattle
RUGBY (MEN)
2:30 a.m. FS2 NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN)
6:55 p.m. FS2 Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones
TENNIS
8 a.m. TEN ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early Rounds
WNBA
4 p.m. PRIME Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m. NBATV Atlanta at Seattle
7 p.m. PRIME Connecticut at Phoenix
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
6 p.m. FOX FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal
12:30 a.m. FOX FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal (Fri.)
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m. 1290-AM ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish