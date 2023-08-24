TV/Radio Best Bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. FS2 Collingwood at Essendon (Fri.)
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. CBSSN Montreal at Winnipeg
FISHING
1 p.m. CBSSN SFC: San Juan Int’l Billfish Tournament
GOLF
4 a.m. GOLF DP World: D+D Real Czech Masters
10 a.m. GOLF PGA: TOUR Championship
3:30 p.m. GOLF LPGA: CPK Canadian Women’s Open
6:30 p.m. GOLF Korn Ferry: Albertsons Boise Open (Tape)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m. ESPN World Series: International Semifinal
4 p.m. ESPN World Series: United States Semifinal
MLB
11 a.m. MLBN Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland
4 p.m. MLBN Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore
6:30 p.m. DBAX Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL PRESEASON
4:30 p.m. NFLN Pittsburgh at Atlanta
5 p.m. PRIME Indianapolis at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN)
2:30 a.m. FS2 NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
CONCACAF SOCCER (MEN)
6:55 p.m. FS2 Cen. Amer. Cup: Real España vs. Dirigangen FC (Group C)
TENNIS
8 a.m. ESPNWS ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Qualifying
8 a.m. TEN ATP/WTA: Cleveland, Quarterfinals
3:30 p.m. TEN WTA: Cleveland, ATP: Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m. USA World Championships: Day 6
WNBA
4 p.m. PRIME New York at Connecticut
5 p.m. NBATV Las Vegas at Chicago
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m. 1490-AM Cincinnati at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m. 1290-AM ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFLN is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)