TV/Radio Best Bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. FS2 Richmond at Western (Fri.)
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. ESPN SRX Racing Series
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. CBSSN B.C. at Winnipeg
GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: Wyndham Championship
3 p.m. GOLF Korn Ferry: Utah Championship
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m. ESPNU Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo
4:30 p.m. ESPNU Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco
MLB
9 a.m. MLBN Philadelphia at Miami OR Chicago White Sox
12 p.m. MLBN Baltimore at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox
12:45 p.m. DBAX Arizona at San Francisco
4 p.m. FOX Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
7 p.m. MLBN Oakland at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
NFL PRESEASON
5 p.m. NBC Hall of Fame Game: NY Jets vs. Cleveland
RUGBY (MEN)
2:30 a.m. FS2 NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m. ESPN TBT Tournament: Championship
TENNIS
9 a.m. TEN ATP/WTA: Washington, Early Rounds
8 p.m. TEN ATP: Los Cabos, Quarterfinals
2 a.m. TEN ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague (Fri.)
WNBA
7 p.m. PRIME Atlanta at Phoenix
RADIO
MLB
12:45 p.m. 1490-AM Arizona at San Francisco
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m. 1290-AM ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)