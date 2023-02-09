Thursday, February 9, 2023
TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MENS)
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)
5 p.m.;ESPN2;Iowa at Purdue
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Gardner-Webb at Radford
6 p.m.;CBSSN;Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky
6 p.m.;FS1;Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.;ESPN2;San Francisco at Gonzaga
7 p.m.;ESPNU;S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech
7 p.m.;PAC12;UCLA at Oregon St.
8 p.m.;CBSSN;BYU at Pepperdine
8 p.m.;FS1;Arizona St. at Stanford
9 p.m.;ESPN2;Southern Cal at Oregon
9 p.m.;ESPNU;UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
9 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.;BTN;Iowa at Indiana
5 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi St. at Florida
6 p.m.;ACCN;NC State at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.;BTN;Maryland at Northwestern
7 p.m.;SECN;Arkansas at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.;ESPN;Stanford at Arizona
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II
1:30 p.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open
10:30 p.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Singapore Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;BSAZ;Phoenix at Atlanta
5:30 p.m.;TNT;Chicago at Brooklyn
8 p.m.;TNT;Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;NBC;12th Annual NFL Honors
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.;ESPN;Colorado at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MENS)
11:50 p.m.;FS2;NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland
2 a.m.;FS2;NRL: Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN)
12:50 p.m.;FS2;The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Dallas, Montpellier, Cordoba) and WTA (Abu Dhabi, Linz)
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7:30 p.m.;1400-AM;Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
9 p.m.;1290-AM;Arizona at California (also 107.5-FM)
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)