TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.;FS2;Collingwood at Western (Fri.)
CYCLING
5 a.m.;USA;Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles
11 p.m.;USA;Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles (Tape)
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: John Deere Classic
1 p.m.;NBCPK;LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open
3 p.m.;USA;LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;CBSSN;CFL: Edmonton at Saskatchewan
MLB
11 a.m.;MLBN;Chi. Cubs/Mil. or Cin./Was.
3:30 p.m.;FS1;St. Louis at Miami
6:30 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage
6:30 p.m.;BSAZ;NY Mets at Arizona
NBA
4 p.m.;ESPN;Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia
6 p.m.;NBATV;Memphis at Utah
TENNIS
10 a.m.;ESPN;ATP/WTA: Wimbledon
3 a.m.;ESPN;ATP/WTA: Wimbledon (Fri.)
WNBA
4 p.m.;PRIME;Seattle at Connecticut
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m.;1490-AM;NY Mets at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV), CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish), ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish), FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish), FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish), GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish), MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish), NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish), NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only), PRIME is Amazon Prime Video (streaming only).