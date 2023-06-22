TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Wake Forest vs. LSU
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: BMW International, first round
8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA, first round
Noon, GOLF — PGA: Travelers Championship, first round
MLB
10 a.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Washington
10 a.m., MLBN — Atlanta-Philadelphia OR Boston-Minnesota
4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle-NY Yankees OR Kansas City-Tampa Bay
NBA
5 p.m., ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1
People are also reading…
5 p.m., ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1
7 p.m., NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2
8 p.m., ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m., CBSSN — U-21 Euro: Czech Republic vs. England
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA
WNBA
5 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota
5 p.m., APV — Washington at Chicago
7 p.m., APV — Indiana at Seattle
RADIO
MLB
10 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Washington
NBA
4 p.m., 1490-AM — NBA Draft 2023
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)