TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Auburn at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 a.m.;ACCN;Florida St. vs. TBD
8 a.m.;SECN;Auburn vs. TBD
9 a.m.;BTN;Minnesota vs. TBD
10 a.m.;PAC12;Cal vs. Utah
10:30 a.m.;ACCN;Virginia Tech vs. Louisville
11 a.m.;SECN;Georgia vs. TBD
11:30 a.m.;BTN;Indiana vs. TBD
12:30 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. vs. Washington
2 p.m.;ACCN;Duke vs. TBD
2 p.m.;SECN;Arkansas vs. TBD
2:30 p.m.;BTN;Northwestern vs. TBD
4 p.m.;PAC12;UCLA vs. Arizona/ASU
4:30 p.m.;ACCN;North Carolina vs. Clemson
5 p.m.;BTN;Nebraska vs. TBD
5 p.m.;SECN;Tennessee vs. TBD
6:30 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon vs. Stanford
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Soudal Open, First Round
7:30 a.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: Regions Tradition, First Round
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round
MLB
10 a.m.;MLBN;NY Mets at Cincinnati
4 p.m.;MLBN;Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
6:30 p.m.;BSAZ;San Francisco at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:40 p.m.;ESPN;Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
7 p.m.;ESPN;Phoenix vs Denver, Game 6
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.;TNT;New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5
6:30 p.m.;TNT;Seattle at Dallas, Game 5
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:40 p.m.;1490-AM;Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
7 p.m.;1490-AM;Phoenix vs Denver, Game 6
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)