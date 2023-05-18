TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. BTN Maryland at Penn St.
4 p.m. ACCN Florida St. at Louisville
4 p.m. FS1 UConn at Creighton
4 p.m. SECN Arkansas at Vanderbilt
5 p.m. BTN Indiana at Michigan St.
7 p.m. PAC12A USC at Arizona
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m. ESPNU James Madison at Syracuse
11:30 a.m. ESPNU Notre Dame at Boston College
2 p.m. ESPNU Denver at North Carolina
4:30 p.m. ESPNU Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern
GOLF
8 a.m. ESPN PGA: PGA Championship, first round
10 a.m. ESPN PGA: PGA Championship, first round
10 p.m. ESPN2 PGA: PGA Championship, first round
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. NHLN Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A
10 a.m. NHLN Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m. MLBN Tampa Bay-NY Mets OR LA Angels-Baltimore
1 p.m. MLBN Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
4:30 p.m. MLBN LA Dodgers-St. Louis OR NY Yankees-Toronto
NBA
1 p.m. ESPN2 NBA Draft Combine 2023
5:30 p.m. ESPN LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m. TNT Florida at Carolina, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m. USA Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 a.m. TEN ATP: Italian Open, quarterfinals
11:30 a.m. TEN ATP: Italian Open, quarterfinals
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. 1290-AM USC at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m. 1490-AM LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)