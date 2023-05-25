TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament TBD
8 a.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
8 a.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament TBD
10 a.m., PAC12 — Arizona St. vs. Oregon St.
11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament TBD
Noon, ACCN — North Carolina vs. Virginia
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament TBD
2 p.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament TBD
2:30 p.m.,PAC12 — USC vs. Washington
2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament TBD
4 p.m., ACCN — NC State vs. Miami
4 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament TBD
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament TBD
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament TBD
7 p.m., PAC12 — Oregon vs. Stanford
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.,ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida St., Game 1
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon at Oklahoma St., Game 1
GOLF
4:30 a.m., Golf — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, first round
10 a.m., Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior, first round
1 p.m., Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round
4 p.m., Golf — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Day 2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m., NHLN — U.S. vs. Czech Republic, quarterfinal
10 a.m., NHLN — Canada vs. Finland, quarterfinal
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Toronto-Tampa Bay OR St. Louis-Cincinnati
4 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia-Atlanta OR NY Mets-Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Boston, Game 5
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., ESPN — Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. England
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Boston, Game 5
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)