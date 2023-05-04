TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m. ACCN NC State at Notre Dame
4 p.m. SECN Mississippi at Missouri
5 p.m. ESPNU Vanderbilt at Alabama
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m. BTN Michigan vs. Penn St.
12:30 p.m. BTN Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins
3:30 p.m. CBSSN Providence vs. Georgetown
6:30 p.m. CBSSN Villanova vs. Denver
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
3 p.m. BTN Michigan vs. Northwestern
4:30 p.m. PAC12 USC vs. TBD
5:30 p.m. BTN Rutgers vs. Maryland
7 p.m. PAC12 Stanford vs. TBD
GOLF
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
3 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International
MLB
10 a.m. MLBN NY Mets-Detroit OR LA Angels-St. Louis
1 p.m. MLBN Atlanta-Miami OR Seattle-Oakland
4 p.m. MLBN Toronto at Boston
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:10 p.m. ESPN LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 2
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. TNT Florida at Toronto, Game 2
6:30 p.m. TNT Seattle at Dallas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m. USA Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
11 a.m. TEN WTA: Madrid, Semifinal, ATP: Madrid Quarterfinal
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:10 p.m. 1490-AM LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 2
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM “Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)