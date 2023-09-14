TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
2:30 a.m.;FS2;Melbourne at Carlton (Fri.)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR ARCA: Bush’s Beans 200
6 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.;ACCN;Bethune-Cookman at Miami
4:30 p.m.;ESPN;Navy at Memphis
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. at California
7 p.m.;PAC12;Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;SECN;Georgia at Alabama
6 p.m.;ESPNU;TCU at BYU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.;BTN;Illinois at Southern Cal
5 p.m.;BTN;UCF at Purdue
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF;DP World: BMW PGA Championship, First Round
11 a.m.;GOLF;Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round
3 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: Fortinet Championship, First Round
MLB
10 a.m.;MLBN;Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.;MLBN;Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee
1 p.m.;DBAX;Arizona at NY Mets
4 p.m.;FOX;NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
NFL
5:15 p.m.;PRIME;Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TEN;Davis Cup Finals Group Stage; WTA (San Diego)
5:30 p.m.;TEN;WTA (San Diego; Osaka)
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m.;1490-AM;Arizona at NY Mets
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)