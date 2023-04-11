TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m. ACCN Kentucky at Louisville
4 p.m. SECN Clemson at Georgia
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m. GOLF Western Intercollegiate
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. BTN Ohio St. at Penn St.
3 p.m. ESPNU Tennessee at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m. BTN Ohio St. at Penn St.
4 p.m. ESPN2 Oklahoma at LSU
6 p.m. PAC12 Grand Canyon at Arizona St.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m. TBS San Diego at NY Mets
6:40 p.m. BSAZ Milwaukee at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. TNT East Play-In: Atlanta at Miami
7 p.m. TNT West Play-In: Minnesota at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m. ESPN Toronto at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m. ESPN Edmonton at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN)
11:45 a.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Argentina vs. Chile
12 p.m. CBS UEFA: Bayern Munich at Manchester City
2:15 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Brazil vs. Venezuela
4:45 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Ecuador vs. Paraguay
5 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF: León at Violette
7 p.m. CBSSN UEFA: Internazionale at Benfica (Tape)
7 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF: Vancouver at LAFC
TENNIS
2 a.m. TENNIS ATP (Monte Carlo) (Wed.)
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m. 1490-AM Milwaukee at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. 1490-AM East Play-In: Atlanta at Miami
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
5 p.m. 1450-AM “Roadrunners Happy Hour”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
