TV
BOWLING
4 p.m.;FS1;PBA: WSOB Scorpion Champ.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Louisville at Alabama
4 p.m.;SECN;Samford at Auburn
5 p.m.;ACCN;Georgia St. at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;ACCN;James Madison at Virginia
3 p.m.;BTN;Michigan St. at Michigan
3 p.m.;PAC12;Portland St. at Oregon (gm 1)
5:30 p.m.;PAC12;Portland St. at Oregon (gm 2)
MLB BASEBALL
4:45 p.m.;BSAZX;Arizona at St. Louis
4 p.m.;MLBN;LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.;TBS;NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;NBATV;Atlanta at Boston
4:30 p.m.;TNT;New York at Cleveland
7 p.m.;TNT;LA Clippers at Phoenix (also BSAZ)
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.;TBS;NY Rangers at New Jersey
4:30 p.m.;ESPN;Tampa Bay at Toronto
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2;Winnipeg at Vegas
7 p.m.;ESPN;Seattle at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.;CBS;UEFA: Real Madrid at Chelsea
4 p.m.;FS2;Canadian Cham.: Vaughan Azzurri at CF Montréal
7 p.m.;CBSSN;UEFA: TBA, Quarterfinal (tape)
TENNIS
2 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka), WTA (Stuttgart) (Wed.)
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
4:00 p.m.;1940-AM;Arizona at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;1490-AM;LA Clippers at Phoenix
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
5 p.m.;1450-AM;“Roadrunners Happy Hour”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)