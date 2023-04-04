TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU;NC State at East Carolina
5 p.m.;PAC12;Utah Tech at Utah
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;ACCN;Longwood at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.;ACCN;Ball St. at Notre Dame
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;BSAZ;Arizona at San Diego (also MLBN in some markets)
4 p.m.;TBS;Philadelphia at NY Yankees
7 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: Colo. at LAD OR Cle. at Oak.
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;TNT;Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.;BSAZ;Phoenix at San Antonio
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU;Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.;ESPN;Vegas at Nashville
7:30 p.m.;ESPN;Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.;ESPN2;German Cup: Freiburg at Bayern
11:45 a.m.;USA;Premier: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United
2:15 p.m.;FS2;CONMEBOL U-17: Venezuela vs. Bolivia
4:45 p.m.;FS2;CONMEBOL U-17: Paraguay vs. Peru
5 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF: Atlas at Philadelphia Union
7 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF: Violette at Club León
TENNIS
8 a.m.;TENNIS;WTA (Charleston)
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;1490-AM;Arizona at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;1490-AM;Phoenix at San Antonio
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
5 p.m.;1450-AM;“Roadrunners Happy Hour”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)