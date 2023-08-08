TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.;ESPN;World Series Regional: Waco, Texas
12 p.m.;ESPN;World Series Regional: Whitestown, Ind.
2 p.m.;ESPN;World Series Regional: Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.;ESPN;World Series Regional: Bristol, Conn.
6 p.m.;ESPN;World Series Regional: San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPN2;World Series: Greenville, N.C.
MLB
4 p.m.;TBS;Houston at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.;DBAX;LA Dodgers at Arizona
6:30 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage
TENNIS
8 a.m.;TEN;11 a.m. – Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;NBATV;Connecticut at Seattle
5 p.m.;CBSSN;Las Vegas at Dallas
5 p.m. NBATV;Minnesota at Chicago
7 p.m.;CBSSN;Washington at Phoenix
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m.;1490-AM;LA Dodgers at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)