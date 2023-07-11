TV
CYCLING
3:55 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, Stage 10
MLB
3 p.m., MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice
5 p.m., FOX — All-Star Game
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
3 p.m., ESPNU — Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Houston vs. Oklahoma City
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. New Orleans
5:30 p.m., NBATV — Portland vs. Charlotte
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Sacramento
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Washington vs. San Antonio
TENNIS
5 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, quarterfinals
5 a.m., ESPN2 — Wimbledon, quarterfinals
9 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, quarterfinals
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Wimbledon, quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Phoenix at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
5 p.m., 1490-AM — All-Star Game
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only)