TV
BOWLING
4 p.m., CBSSN — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — TCU vs. Oral Roberts
4 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee vs. LSU
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — MLB Draft Combine
3:30 p.m., TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
5 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Milwaukee
7 p.m., TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m., FS1 — Euro qualifying: Portugal at Iceland
11:30 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Colombia at Germany
1:35 p.m., FS2 — Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana
4 p.m., FS2 — Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico
6:20 p.m., FS2 — Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana
WNBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas
7 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
RADIO
MLB
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Milwaukee
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)