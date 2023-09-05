TV
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — World Cup: U.S. vs. Italy, quarterfinal
COLLEGE GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — Folds Of Honor Collegiate: second round
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m., ACCN — Marshall at Pittsburgh
5 p.m., ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB
4:30 p.m., TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m., DBAX — Colorado at Arizona
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
People are also reading…
9 a.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals
4 p.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals
WNBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Chicago at Indiana
5 p.m., CBSSN — New York at Dallas
7 p.m., CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Colorado at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)