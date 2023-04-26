TV
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.;NBATV;Al Ahly vs. CFV-Beira
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL PAC12 TOURN. (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m.;PAC12;Oregon vs. Utah
10:15 a.m.;PAC12;Arizona vs. USC
12 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona St. vs. California
1:45 p.m.;PAC12;Washington vs. Stanford
3:30 p.m.;PAC12;TBD vs. UCLA
5:15 p.m.;PAC12;TBD, Opening Round
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
10 a.m.;GOLF;Regional selections for NCAA DI Champ.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
People are also reading…
8 a.m.;ACCN;Duke vs. Boston College
10:30 a.m.;ACCN;Notre Dame vs. Virginia
1 p.m.;ACCN;Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
3:30 p.m.;ACCN;Clemson vs. North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;BTN;Iowa St. at Iowa
4 p.m.;SECN;Mercer at Georgia
GOLF
9 p.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Korea Champ.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.;MLBN;NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Chi. White Sox at Toronto
12:40 p.m.;BSAZ;Kansas City at Arizona
4:30 p.m.;MLBN;San Diego at Chi. Cubs OR Washington at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.;MLBN;St. Louis at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.;NBATV;New York at Cleveland, Game 5
4:30 p.m.;TNT;LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 5
6:30 p.m.;NBATV;Miami at Milwaukee, Game 5
7 p.m.;TNT;Golden State at Sacramento, Game 5
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.;ESPN;Florida at Boston, Game 5
6:30 p.m.;ESPN;Seattle at Colorado, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF: LAFC at Philadelphia
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
12:40 p.m.;1490-AM;Kansas City at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)