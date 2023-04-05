TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. FS2 AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane (Thurs.)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m. ESPNU Johns Hopkins at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m. BTN Michigan at Michigan St.
4 p.m. ACCN Furman at Clemson
4 p.m. BTN Northwestern at Illinois
GOLF
12 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest (Practice)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
12 p.m. NHLN World Champ.: U.S. vs. Japan (Group A)
4 p.m. NHLN World Champ.: Canada vs. Switzerland (Group A)
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m. MLBN Regional Coverage: ATL at STL or CHC at CIN
1 p.m. MLBN Regional Coverage: LAA at SEA or CLE at OAK
4:30 p.m. MLBN Toronto at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
4:45 p.m. ESPN Chicago at Milwaukee
7:05 p.m. ESPN LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m. TNT Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
7 p.m. TNT Edmonton at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m. ESPNU German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig
12 p.m. FS2 French Cup: Lyon at Nantes
12 p.m. USA Premier: Newcastle at West Ham
2:15 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Chile vs. Colombia
4:45 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Uruguay vs. Ecuador
5 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF: Tigres UANL at Motogua
7 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF: LAFC at Vancouver
TENNIS
8 a.m. TENNIS WTA (Charleston)
RADIO
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. 1450-AM Tucson at Henderson
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)>