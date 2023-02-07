Wednesday, February 8, 2023
TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4 p.m.;CBSSN;Hofstra at Northeastern
4:30 p.m.;BTN;Nebraska at Michigan
4:30 p.m.;FS1;Creighton at Seton Hall
5 p.m.;ACCN;Boston College at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.;ESPN2;Iowa St. at West Virginia
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Syracuse at Florida St.
5 p.m.;SECN;Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.;CBSSN;Georgetown at Providence
6:30 p.m.;BTN;Wisconsin at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.;FS1;DePaul at Villanova
7 p.m.;ESPN2;Florida at Alabama
7 p.m.;ESPNU;Oklahoma at Baylor
7 p.m.;SECN;LSU at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.;CBSSN;San Diego St. at Utah St.
8:30 p.m.;FS1;UNLV at Wyoming
GOLF
10:30 p.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Singapore Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.;ESPN;Philadelphia at Boston
8:05 p.m.;ESPN;Dallas at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;TNT;Minnesota at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN)
11:50 a.m.;FS2;FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid
1 p.m.;USA;Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Dallas/Montpellier/Cordobe) and WTA (Abu Dhabi/Linz)
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.;1450-AM;"Eye on the Ball"
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)