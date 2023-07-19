TV
CYCLING
3:05 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, Stage 17
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Dow Great Lakes Bay, first round
4 a.m., USA — The Open Championship, first round (Thu.)
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers-Baltimore OR Cleveland-Pittsburgh
1 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at Texas (JIP)
4 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at Atlanta
4 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon
4:55 p.m., ESPN — Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S WORLD CUP)
12 a.m., FOX — New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A (Thu.)
3 a.m., FOX — Australia vs. Ireland, Group B (Thu.)
WNBA
10 a.m., NBATV — Dallas at New York
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Atlanta
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — Joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV, also available on MLB.TV) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)