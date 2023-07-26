TV
GOLF
2 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Evian Championship, first round (Thu.)
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Seattle at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Cleveland
12:30 p.m., DBAX — St. Louis at Arizona
1 p.m., MLBN — Toronto at LA Dodgers
4 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Boston
7 p.m., MLBN — Oakland-San Francisco OR Texas-Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m., FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S WORLD CUP)
12:30 a.m., FS1 — Spain vs. Zambia, Group C
5 a.m., FS1 — Canada vs. Ireland, Group B
6 p.m., FOX — U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E
12:30 a.m., FS1 — Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E (Thu.)
3 a.m., FS1 — Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B (Thu.)
WNBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Minnesota
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m., 1490-AM — St. Louis at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)