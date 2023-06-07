TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WCWS)
5 p.m., ESPN — Finals: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Track & Field Championships
MLB
9:30 a.m., MLBN — Oakland at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Washington
4 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox-NY Yankees OR Houston-Toronto
8 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs-LA Angels OR San Francisco-Colorado
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., ABC — Denver at Miami, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m., FS2 — CF Montréal at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, quarterfinals
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, quarterfinals
11 a.m., TEN — French Open, quarterfinals
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, women's semifinals (Thu.)
RADIO
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Denver at Miami, Game 3
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)