TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4:30 p.m.;FS1;Xavier at Providence
5 p.m.;BTN;Maryland at Ohio St.
5 p.m.;CBSSN;DePaul at UConn
5 p.m.;ESPN2;Auburn at Alabama
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
5 p.m.;SECN;Vanderbilt at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.;FS1;Georgetown at Creighton
7 p.m.;BTN;Penn St. at Northwestern
7 p.m.;CBSSN;Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago
7 p.m.;ESPN2;Texas at TCU
7 p.m.;ESPNU;Tulane at East Carolina
7 p.m.;SECN;Missouri at LSU
9 p.m.;CBSSN;Utah St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;SECN;Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
11 a.m.;ACCN;Virginia vs. Wake Forest
11 a.m.;SECN;Kentucky vs. Florida
12 p.m.;BTN;Penn St. vs. Minnesota
1 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona St. vs. UCLA
1:30 p.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
2:30 p.m.;BTN;Northwestern vs. Rutgers
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Ball St. at Bowling Green
3:30 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon vs. Washington
4:30 p.m.;ACCN;Georgia Tech vs. Boston College
7 p.m.;PAC12;California vs. Washington St.
9:30 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
12:30 p.m.;GOLF;Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
7:30 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA: HSBC Women's World Champ.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 a.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: TOR vs. PHI (Tape)
4 a.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: KC vs. CLE (Tape)
11 a.m.;ESPN;Spring Training: WSH vs. NYY
1 p.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: MIL vs. LAA
5 p.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: WSH vs. NYY (Tape)
8 p.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: PHI vs. MIN (Tape)
11 p.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: TEX vs. SD (Tape)
2 a.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: SEA vs. CHC (Tape) (Wed.)
4 a.m.;MLBN;Spring Training: LAD vs. TEX (Tape) (Wed.)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:00 p.m.;BSAZ;Phoenix at Charlotte
5:45 p.m.;ESPN;Cleveland at Boston
8:05 p.m.;ESPN;New Orleans at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.;TNT;NY Rangers at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.;BSAZ+;Arizona at Dallas
8 p.m.;TNT;Carolina at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
10:05 a.m.;FS2;French Cup: Lens at Nantes
12:45 p.m.;USA;Premier: Everton at Arsenal
12:50 p.m.;FS2;French Cup: Annecy at Marseille
Radio
TALK
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)