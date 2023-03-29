TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. FS2 AFL: Brisbane at Western (Thurs.)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m. BTN Princeton at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m. BTN Indiana at Purdue
2:30 p.m. BTN Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m. ACCN UMass at Boston College
3:30 p.m. ESPNU Louisville at Kentucky
5 p.m. ACCN East Carolina at North Carolina
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m. ESPNU NCAA: Championships (tape)
GOLF
10:30 a.m. GOLF Augusta National Women’s Amateur
MLB BASEBALL: SPRING TRAINING
6 a.m. MLBN Cleveland at Arizona (tape)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas at Philadelphia
7 p.m. ESPN Minnesota at Phoenix (also BSAZ)
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. ESPN2 East Qtrs.: Cleveland at Maine
1 p.m. ESPN2 West Qtrs.: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m. TNT NY Islanders at Washington
7 p.m. TNT Minnesota at Colorado
TENNIS
10 a.m. TENNIS ATP & WTA (Miami Open)
4 p.m. TENNIS ATP & WTA (Miami Open)
RADIO
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. 1450-AM Tucson at San Diego
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
