TV/radio sports best bets
TV
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m. FS2 Trinidad & Tobago vs. Dominican Republic
10:20 a.m. FS2 U.S. vs. Panama
11:50 a.m. FS2 Guadeloupe vs. Turks and Caicos Islands
COLLEGE GOLF
1:30 p.m. GOLF PGA WORKS Collegiate Champ.: Final Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 a.m. SECN Mississippi vs. LSU
9 a.m. BTN Rutgers vs. Ohio St.
10 a.m. ACCN Syracuse vs. Virginia
11 a.m. SECN South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
11:30 a.m. BTN Michigan vs. Penn St.
12:30 p.m. ACCN Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
2 p.m. SECN Alabama vs. TBD
2:30 p.m. BTN Iowa vs. Maryland
5 p.m. BTN Illinois vs. Wisconsin
5 p.m. SECN Kentucky vs. Florida
6 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 Tourn.: Arizona St. vs. Arizona
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
2 p.m. ESPNU Chaminade (N.Y.) vs St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)
MLB
10:30 a.m. MLBN LA Dodgers-Milwaukee OR Detroit-Cleveland
12:40 p.m. BSAZ Miami at Arizona
4 p.m. MLBN Boston-Atlanta OR St. Louis-Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:30 p.m. TNT Miami at New York, Game 5
7 p.m. TNT LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. ESPN Toronto at Florida, Game 4
7 p.m. ESPN Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon CBS UEFA: Inter Milan at AC Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m. CBSSN NWSL: Orlando at Washington
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. 1290-AM Nevada at Arizona
MLB
12:40 p.m. 1490-AM Miami at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. 1490-AM LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM “Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)