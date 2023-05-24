TV
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8 a.m., NBATV — Clube Atlético vs. Association Sportive
11:30 a.m., — NBATV Stade Malien vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m., ESPNU — TCU vs. Kansas St
7:30 a.m., SECN — LSU vs. South Carolina
8 a.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
11 a.m., PAC12 — Arizona vs. Oregon St
11 a.m., SECN — Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
Noon, ACCN — Georgia Tech vs. Virginia
Noon, BTN — Rutgers vs. Nebraska
2:30 p.m., PAC12 — UCLA vs. Washington
2:30 p.m., SECN — Florida vs. Alabama
4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Clemson
5 p.m., BTN — Illinois vs. Michigan
6 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt vs. Auburn/Missouri
7 p.m., PAC12 — Cal vs. Stanford
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Match Play national championship
GOLF
10:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Day 1
MLB
10 a.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Philadelphia
10 a.m., MLBN — Houston at Milwaukee
4 p.m., MLBN; — LA Dodgers-Atlanta OR NY Mets-Chicago Cubs
8:30 p.m., MLBN — Boston-LA Angels OR Oakland-Seattle
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., TNT — Carolina at Florida, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Italy vs. Nigeria
Noon, CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan
Noon, USA — EPL: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
1:50 p.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m., FS1 — U-20: United States vs. Panama
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m., 1290-AM — Arizona vs. Oregon St.
MLB
10 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Philadelphia
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)