TV
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Match Play National Championship (Georgia Tech vs. Florida)
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto
6:30 p.m., BSAZ — Colorado at Arizona
8 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Seattle (JIP)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:15 a.m., FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia
Noon, CBSSN — UEFA Europa: Sevilla vs. AS Rom
1:45 p.m., FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy
4 p.m., FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United
7 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF League: LAFC at León
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, second round
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, second round
2 a.m. (Thu.), TEN — French Open, second round
3 a.m. (Thu.), TEN — French Open, second round
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Colorado at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)