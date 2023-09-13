TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
5 p.m., FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
4 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at NY Mets
4 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
TENNIS
5 a.m., TEN — Davis Cup Finals, group stage
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m., FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa
WNBA PLAYOFFS
People are also reading…
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 1
7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 1
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at NY Mets
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)