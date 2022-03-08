Twins Iker and Ian Sanchez Lopez making immediate impact on UA track team

A sudden roar pierces the morning sky of the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Residents jump out of their beds startled and confused. They run to their windows, curious of the origins of the sound.
Finally, the deafening sound reappears as two figures emerge out of the misty clouds. It’s twin brothers Ian and Iker Sanchez Lopez on their morning jog, working their way through city limits with each thunderous step.
The Sanchez Lopez brothers are distance runners for the UA track and field team. Right out of the gates, the freshmen from the central Mexican province of Aguascalientes have put their coaches and teammates on notice with their emphatic times in distance events. At the University of Washington's Invitational in late January, Ian and Iker finished the 3000m at 7:59.63 and 8:02.52, respectively, in the 3,000 meters. Two weeks later, they clocked times of 4:06.32 and 4:16.88, respectively, in the mile at the Badger Windy City Invite.
Growing up, however, they were more in love with a different sport. The twins grew up supporting one of the most beloved club soccer teams in Mexico.
“Our father introduced us to the Club America Eagles,” Iker said.
Added Ian: “If I had to choose, I would be a soccer player."
Running competitively never crossed the brothers’ minds until they were in the eighth grade. It happened, coincidentally enough, at soccer practice.
“We had a P.E. teacher, Javier Palacios, who asked us if we wanted to participate in (distance running),” Iker Sanchez Lopez said. The twins took up Palacios’ offer, and before long, the coach had molded them into commendable distance runners. In high school, they ran in nationals and improved steadily with each race.
“We were getting better because we had someone tell us what to do, and now we’re here,” Iker Sanchez Lopez said. The boys' father made sure they remained on the right path. “We always had our dad. He was the first one to facilitate us with where to go and what to do,” Iker Sanchez Lopez said.
After their second year in high school, the Sanchez Lopez twins moved with Palacios to Mexico City for two years. There, they competed in amateur races. It wasn't long before they landed on the radar of scouts from American colleges.
The UA was among the schools interested.
“It didn’t take me long to realize that these guys are special,” said UA distance running and cross country coach Bernard Lagat, a legend in his own right. “I thought, 'Wow, this is what I’m looking for!'”
Coaches often look at runners' times when considering whether they're college-worthy. But it's not that simple, either:
“Can they run a fast 800 meters or 1500-meter time? But what do they run in cross country as well?" said UA recruiting coordinator Ryan Ray.
“You have to have speed and that endurance. That’s what we believe make really great recruits."
When it came time to pick a school, the Sanchez Lopez brothers didn't need much convincing.
Both were intrigued by the prospect of being coached by Lagat, a former professional runner and decorated Olympian in his own right. “He was already at the Olympics, and he’s got the medals to show for it. Why not follow him?” Ian Sanchez Lopez said.
The twins were also swayed by the idea of attending the same school as their idol, Carlos Villarreal. Villarreal, a Mexican national who attended Rio Rico High School and the UA, captured gold in the 1500 meters at the 2019 Pan American Games. “He made it a lot easier for us to come here,” Ian Sanchez Lopez said.
"They identified with that pride and heritage,” Ray said. “(Villarreal) wearing the 'Block A,' they’re like, ‘What’s that?’”
The idea of attending a university in the U.S seemed daunting at first. Ian and Iker weren’t familiar with the culture or customs, and knew that the language barrier was going to be a challenge. Despite these obstacles, the two were ready.
They had each other, after all.
“It’s better to come to the states with your brother than be by yourself,” Ian Sanchez Lopez said. “He’s competitive and I’m competitive. Having him right next to me makes things easier.”
Learning another language can be a tall order. It takes commitment and hours of constant repetition to fully hone the language. The twins are grateful of being a part of the English Second Language (ESL) program. They work with a tutor for a few hours a week.
The twins' coaches have provided a welcoming environment. Lagat and Ray have established a judgement-free environment for international athletes.
“Feel free just to talk and flow, even if you don’t get the words correctly,” Ray said. “Don’t feel ashamed. They loved that and they just started opening up so much more.”
Lagat isn’t surprised by Ian and Iker’s progress in the classroom and on the track. He sees it as a reflection of their maturity, humility, and work ethic.
“When they’re talking, you can see the humility in them,” Lagat said. “What they were able to handle in training at only 16 years old, set them apart from everybody else.”
Lagat gushed over their meticulous approach and praised the Sanchez Lopez brothers as “the most competitive athletes I’ve ever seen.”
Ian and Iker say they want to be named All-Americans and qualify for the NCAA Championships while in college. Long term, they want to run professionally and represent Mexico in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
From what Lagat has seen so far, the Olympics are a realistic goal.
“I can see Ian representing Mexico in 2024 running 5000 meters, and I can see Iker running the 1500 meters,” Lagat said.