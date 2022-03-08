Twins Iker and Ian Sanchez Lopez making immediate impact on UA track team

Coaches often look at runners' times when considering whether they're college-worthy. But it's not that simple, either:

“Can they run a fast 800 meters or 1500-meter time? But what do they run in cross country as well?" said UA recruiting coordinator Ryan Ray.

“You have to have speed and that endurance. That’s what we believe make really great recruits."

When it came time to pick a school, the Sanchez Lopez brothers didn't need much convincing.

Both were intrigued by the prospect of being coached by Lagat, a former professional runner and decorated Olympian in his own right. “He was already at the Olympics, and he’s got the medals to show for it. Why not follow him?” Ian Sanchez Lopez said.

The twins were also swayed by the idea of attending the same school as their idol, Carlos Villarreal. Villarreal, a Mexican national who attended Rio Rico High School and the UA, captured gold in the 1500 meters at the 2019 Pan American Games. “He made it a lot easier for us to come here,” Ian Sanchez Lopez said.

"They identified with that pride and heritage,” Ray said. “(Villarreal) wearing the 'Block A,' they’re like, ‘What’s that?’”